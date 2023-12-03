Court hears case of officer immune from manslaughter charge

NEW ORLEANS - A federal appeals court is hearing the case of a white Texas officer who a judge earlier said was immune from prosecution in the shooting death of a black man.



The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals is hearing the case in New Orleans.



A Texas grand jury indicted Charles Kleinert for manslaughter in the death of Larry Jackson Jr. in July 2013.



Kleinert was an Austin police officer assigned to an FBI-led task force on bank robberies.



He was investigating bank robbery when he encountered Jackson.



Kleinert has said his gun discharged accidentally after he chased Jackson and a struggle ensued.



Before Kleinert's case went to trial, a federal judge dismissed it, citing a 126-year old court ruling protecting federal officers from state prosecution in certain cases.