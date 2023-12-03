64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Court hears case of officer immune from manslaughter charge

7 years 2 months 5 days ago Tuesday, September 27 2016 Sep 27, 2016 September 27, 2016 3:28 AM September 27, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Rebecca Santana

Trending News

NEW ORLEANS - A federal appeals court is hearing the case of a white Texas officer who a judge earlier said was immune from prosecution in the shooting death of a black man.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals is hearing the case in New Orleans.

A Texas grand jury indicted Charles Kleinert for manslaughter in the death of Larry Jackson Jr. in July 2013.

Kleinert was an Austin police officer assigned to an FBI-led task force on bank robberies.

He was investigating bank robbery when he encountered Jackson.

Kleinert has said his gun discharged accidentally after he chased Jackson and a struggle ensued.

Before Kleinert's case went to trial, a federal judge dismissed it, citing a 126-year old court ruling protecting federal officers from state prosecution in certain cases.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days