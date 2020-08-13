Court disqualifies Councilwoman Tara Wicker from mayoral election, appeal planned

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Councilwoman Tara Wicker's mayoral campaign has been cut short after a court ruling declared she could not run due to a lack of evidence showing she paid two years' worth of income taxes.

According to court documents, the appeals court reversed a previous decision in the 19th Judicial District Court that allowed Wicker to remain in the race. Wicker said she plans to appeal the decision.

Wicker had announced her campaign for Baton Rouge mayor back in June. The councilwoman will hold a news conference after 3:30 p.m., once the governor's coronavirus briefing is complete.

If Wicker's appeal is unsuccessful, the field of mayoral candidates will include incumbent Sharon Weston Broome, Steve Carter, "E Eric" Guirard, C. Denise Marcelle, Jordan Piazza, Frank Smith III and Matt Watson.

