74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Couples line up to get married on 2-22-22

53 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, February 22 2022 Feb 22, 2022 February 22, 2022 7:02 PM February 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh

LIVINGSTON - Something old, something new, something borrowed, something two.  

"Today is a lucky number day. 2-22-22 And we're marrying everyone for $22," Donna Devall said. 

Tie The Knot Wedding Chapel in Livingston is getting couples hitched one after the other on this special date.

Devall has been officiating weddings at this chapel for four years.

"I wanted to build something small and intimate for people who didn't want the big experience but still wanted to make it special."

She knew today would be a popular day to tie the knot. In fact, she's got 10 of them lined up.

"We're getting ready to get married, doing a big wedding in Cabo, and we wanted to do the formal things before we left," Lorrie Lewis said. 

Trending News

Lewis and her husband Paul were extra lucky—getting to say "I do" at 2:22 p.m.

"2-22-22 at 2:22 is perfect. Hard to forget that date and time."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days