Country musician, LSU senior Timothy Wayne shares excitement about Tigers' CWS celebration performance

BATON ROUGE — Rising country musician and LSU senior Timothy Wayne is headlining Wednesday's celebration of LSU baseball's eighth College World Series win in Alex Box Stadium.

Wayne, the nephew of country legend Tim McGraw, visited 2une In on Wednesday to share his excitement about being a part of the Tigers' celebration.

"Playing to celebrate our LSU Baseball Team winning the College World Series is going to be absolutely awesome," he said. "It’s not just another show – we’re all LSU Tigers at the end of the day and this is the second World Series championship I’ve gotten to see the team win. They’ve worked their rear ends off to get here and I am honored to support them. It will be great fun surrounded by friends, family, and the entire LSU community. This is something I’ll always remember and always be honored."

Wayne is set to perform at 7:15 p.m., followed by a celebration of the Tigers and their 2-0 series win over Coastal Carolina.