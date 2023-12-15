62°
Councilwoman Chauna Banks to hold community meeting in favor of EBR Superintendent Sito Narcisse

BATON ROUGE - In lieu of uncertainty surrounding East Baton Rouge superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse's future, councilwoman Chauna Banks announced a community meeting Monday in support of Narcisse.

This meeting comes after the school board declined to renew Narcisse's contract, leaving his contract to expire in June 2024.

The meeting is to be held Monday, December 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center.

