Public officials reflect on what's next for EBR's superintendent situation

BATON ROUGE - The leadership at the East Baton Rouge school board is up in the air with Superintendent Sito Narcisse's future in the district uncertain.

Last week, the East Baton Rouge School board voted to not renew Narcisse's contract, putting him out of a job in July.

Now board members who voted against the the measure are pushing back.

President of the School Board, Dadrius Lanus says it was a close vote.

"[I] think it's worthy of having some extended conversations with board members over this break," Lanus said.

Lanus was one of the three board members that brought on Narcisse initially. He says Narcisse's progress is evident in the schools' overall successes.

"A lot of schools historically have never seen growth before, one of which is Park Medical Academy, who was at one point an "F", that school had the most performance growth last year of any school -- which shows a lot of the things we're using, a lot of the methods we're using, work," Lanus said.

During public comment with the initial vote, parents, students and staff members were upset about the rocky start during this school year. A bus driver sick out forced students to attend school for more hours to make up for lost time.

"I just hope that whatever decision we choose to make, moving forward, that it's one that puts them first so we can continue to make that level of progress," he said