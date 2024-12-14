Galvez Lake Fire Department goes caroling throughout the month of December to support those in need

PRAIRIEVILLE - Galvez Lake Fire Department had one of their annual December Christmas carolings tonight, where the department took the streets in their holiday train picking up donations and spreading holiday cheer.

The department takes to the streets in the surrounding neighborhoods on its holiday train, making several stops along the way to pick up donations from toys, cans, and even bikes all in the spirit of collecting and giving. Families that donate receive candy canes and get pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

"This is the community helping out the community, all we are here for is to bring Santa around, and 100 percent of the proceeds and donations all go to the family," Volunteer firefighter Randi Tregre said.

She said this event has been going on for years, but what sets this year apart is the recent passing of their fire chief Bo James.

"This was one of his favorite things to do. He always loved Christmas, he loved helping, he loved giving," Tregre said.

This year Tregre says the department has 14 families they are supporting and that distribution day happening four before Christmas.