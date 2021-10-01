Councilman fails investigation by permit office, neighbor still worried about flooding

BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish says it mailed District 6 Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn a letter regarding a number of violations it found on the property he owns outside of his district.

His neighbor, Eugene Michelli, contacted 2 On Your Side after he said his complaints to the city were taking a long time to address.

"It seems like the city has just played this really slow since I've turned it in," said Michelli.

Michelli says Dunn made some property improvements next door about a year ago and those improvements created a mess.

"I mean, all I can do is pray and hope for the best," said Michelli. "I can't get no help from nobody."

He says that mess has washed away his front yard and flooded his house in May.

"We're staying up during the day or night when it rains to keep the sump pumps going," he said.

Last week, Michelli showed us his bare floors which had been torn up for months. Since then he's installed new ones.

"I mean, now that we've got all of our flooring back down we're scared to death," he said.

Dunn tells 2 On Your Side he doesn't have the same opinion as his neighbor because it rained multiple days this week and he didn't flood. Dunn says based on the information he has, there's no proof that the structure on his property is causing Michelli any flooding.

The City-Parish failed Dunn's property on multiple inspections saying violations exist and the work is not permitted. The inspection reports say a fence Dunn had built appears to be over the property line, a structure is built too close to the servitude, and the driveway is too wide.

This week, Dunn failed an investigation by the inspection department. He was mailed a certified letter and says he received it this week. The City-Parish visited the property to see if the violations had been addressed and found they had not been.

Dunn tells 2 On Your Side that he plans to work with the City-Parish inspection department to come to a resolution. So far, Dunn says he has not met with the department.

The City-Parish letter does not give Dunn a specific amount of time to respond. The Parish says a "good faith effort" is expected, otherwise, the matter will be turned over to the parish attorney's office.