Councilman censured after outburst at public meeting, charged in fight at his law office

PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron was issued a summons last week after a violent confrontation involving a client at his law offices, a week before he was removed from a public meeting for an outburst that was caught on video.

The incident happened Oct. 15 at Orgeron's office in Prairieville. Orgeron and the other person involved, identified as 28-year-old Roydall Lumar, are both facing charges of simple battery.

Orergon told WBRZ that Lumar showed up at his office acting erratically. He admitted to striking Lumar but said he did not instigate the fight.

"I did not attack him," Orgeron said. "... Was not the aggressor."

On Monday, the councilman was removed from a meeting of the East Ascension Drainage Board after he got into a shouting match with a fellow councilmember and some of those in attendance. On Thursday the Ascension Parish Council approved a motion to censure Orgeron for his behavior at that meeting.

Orgeron said he agreed with the council's decision to censure him after that meeting.

“My behavior was unacceptable,” Orgeron said.