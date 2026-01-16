Corporate, health department arrive at Wendy's following 2OYS report

GONZALES - Changes are happening at the Wendy's in Gonzales after shift managers spoke with 2 On Your Side about their poor work environment. Hours after the story aired on WBRZ, exposing mold concerns, a leaking roof, and other work hazards, Haza Foods and the Louisiana Department of Health arrived to inspect the store.

A video taken by employees during the last rainstorm showed how water was dripping down from the ceiling and pooling onto the floor.

"We get rained on, in the office, we have to keep garbage bags over our stuff because when it rains everything gets soaking wet," said Lisa Bowlin.

The corporate representative says they checked the roof of the building. While they didn't find holes or signs of a roof leak, they did uncover a blocked drain.

Bowlin had told 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss that there were signs of mold detected under the sandwich maker in the kitchen and the walk-in cooler. A Haza Foods representative on site on Thursday told WBRZ that they didn't find any black mold in the kitchen.

The Louisiana Department of Health conducted an inspection on Thursday. That report will be available in the next seven days. The state says it is addressing the non-critical issues with the floors, walls, and ceilings through its normal enforcement process.

"Maybe it will open up Wendy's eyes, and that's what I want to do; open their eyes to where they can see what we're dealing with and what we smell when we walk in the store," said Bowlin. "It is keeping us sick, but we still have to come to work."

One shift manager tells 2 On Your Side, "Everything is getting fixed."