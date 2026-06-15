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Coroner: Juvenile dies after being shot along Boulevard De Province over the weekend

3 hours 42 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, June 15 2026 Jun 15, 2026 June 15, 2026 10:34 AM June 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A juvenile has died in the hospital after a shooting along Boulevard De Province over the weekend, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said. 

The coroner's office has not released his name or age because they are still notifying the family.

The shooting, which happened on Sunday around 2 p.m., initially hospitalized him in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

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