Coroner: Heroin deaths on the rise in Baton Rouge

4 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Friday, August 28 2015 Aug 28, 2015 August 28, 2015 8:40 AM August 28, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark says Baton Rouge is on track to see heroin deaths reach record numbers this year.
    
Shane Evans, the Coroner's Office chief of investigations, says the capital city has already confirmed 24 heroin-related deaths in 2015, and three more are pending from the past 10 days.
    
Evans says he has seen two young women die from heroin overdoses in the past three days.
    
Evans says the first was in a treatment facility where someone brought in heroin and gave it to her. The other woman was pregnant.
    
Heroin deaths in Baton Rouge rose dramatically between 2012 and 2013, going from five deaths the first year to 35 deaths the second.

