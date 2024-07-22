Coroner contacted after crash leaves 18-wheeler cab dangling off I-10 overpass; police said driver was ejected

BATON ROUGE - The cab of an 18-wheeler was left dangling off an overpass on I-10 Monday morning after the vehicle jackknifed and ejected the driver.

Traffic cameras from the area of the I-10 eastbound split at I-110 showed the cab dangling over the barrier, seemingly facing into oncoming traffic. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the vehicle jackknifed and ejected the driver after the crash.

Officials said the coroner was contacted, but the identity of the victim was not yet known.

I-10 eastbound was closed as of 11:00 a.m. and traffic was being diverted off of the Interstate. Officials urged drivers to take Highway 190.

This is a developing story.