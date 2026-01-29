Coroner: 36-year-old killed in shooting at hotel off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard

BATON ROUGE — A 36-year-old man was shot and killed at a hotel off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said that Kevin White Jr. was identified as the victim of the fatal shooting that happened at the Eagle Suites at the corner of Boardwalk Drive and South Sherwood.

The shooting happened on Wednesday around 8:10 p.m.