Coronavirus cases rise to 6 in Houston area

HOUSTON, TX- The City of Houston announced its second confirmed case of coronavirus within city limits Friday afternoon.

A woman in her 60s was part of the same group of travelers to Egypt. Her case is associated with recent cases announced in Harris County and Fort Bend County.

Authorities say an investigation is currently underway to identify potential contacts exposed to the virus. The woman is currently hospitalized and stable.

"This new case in Houston is not unexpected because it's among the same group of international travelers associated with other cases in the Houston area," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "There remains no evidence of community spread, no need to alter our normal activity in Houston and certainly no reason to let fear grip our lives."

This announcement follows the first presumptive positive case that was confirmed on Thursday evening. Officials say there is also a man with symptoms of the virus between the ages of 60-70 who has a history of international travel. He has self-quarantined at home while his lab work is being tested in Atlanta.

Harris County officials released a statement Thursday evening announcing another Houston-area resident with a presumptive positive case of COVID-19, in addition to a man and a woman who were confirmed to have the virus.

A third person has been identified as a man between the ages of 60-70 and it is believed that all of the cases were contracted abroad in Egypt, officials say.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a tweet he is encouraging Houstonians to limit international travel for now, but also not to be paralyzed by fear.

“All the #COVID?19 cases in the Houston area have international travel in common and we've been actively monitoring these individuals since they were identified as being at-risk.”#hounews



Full press release on first presumptive positive case: https://t.co/TTHo3ALGSf — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 6, 2020

“I encourage Houstonians to limit international travel for the time being and heed the advice of public health officials about healthy hygiene habits. If you are feeling sick, stay at home. But do not be paralyzed by fear.”#COVID?19 #hounewshttps://t.co/TTHo3ALGSf — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 6, 2020

The following are the total number of cases in the area:

Harris County- 2 Confirmed

Harris County -1 Presumptive

Houston-1 Confirmed, 1 Presumptive

Fort Bend County-1 Presumptive

Presumptive cases are undergoing testing and patients are waiting on results.

An additional case involves a man and a woman from around the same area.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo added the two patients, including a Rice University employee, were part of a group that traveled to Egypt. Hidalgo said she believes there will be more cases to come in the county.

BREAKING: Harris County leaders addressing two confirmed cases of coronavirus in NW Harris County. Says the two were a part of a group that traveled to Egypt. One is a Rice Univ employee. Judge Hidalgo says they expect to see more positive cases ?? #Abc13https://t.co/LSs359p4pS — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) March 5, 2020

Fort Bend County officials say a man in his 70s from Stafford has a case of the virus. He has recently traveled abroad and is currently hospitalized and stable.

KTRK Houston reports the Fort Bend County case is the first positive test result for COVID-19 in Texas outside of the passengers returned under federal quarantine from Wuhan City, China or the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

According to DSHS, the test was performed at the public health lab in Houston and will be confirmed by testing at the CDC.