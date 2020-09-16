Coronavirus cases continue to rise at state-run veteran's home, deaths double

JACKSON- The Louisiana Department of Veteran's Affairs is reporting another increase in coronavirus cases and deaths at their state-run war veteran's home in Jackson. The number of veterans who have died doubled this week compared to last.

Two weeks ago, the WBRZ Investigative Unit broke the story about the outbreak there. From the start of the pandemic in March until August, there were no cases reported there.

In mid-August, the first cases began cropping up.

As of Wednesday, September 16, 2020, there are:

-74 confirmed cases

-16 deaths

-40 confirmed cases among employees

The Director of Communications at the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs said testing is ongoing.

"We will continue to test both employees and residents weekly as well as screen employees upon each entry to the building," Brandee Patrick said. "We are now in our 15th week of testing in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health and Office of Public Health."