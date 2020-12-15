Cops who confronted LSU football player return to regular duty, appear to be cleared; Video may be released soon

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Police recently completed an investigation into allegations made by LSU Football Player Koy Moore and have cleared the officers to return to patrolling the streets of Baton Rouge, WBRZ learned Tuesday (12/15).

But, Baton Rouge Police said the case technically remains open and have refused to release body camera footage related to the incident.

Last week, those officers returned back to work full time when the investigation wrapped up but were on a light-duty assignment which kept them off the streets while the investigation continued, which recently occurred.

The officers were placed on administrative leave immediately after the incident with Moore.

Baton Rouge Police said the case is still considered open because the officers are awaiting a disciplinary hearing. A department spokesperson said its customary in certain cases to allow officers to return to regular duty after being cleared through an internal investigation but while awaiting a formal hearing.

Last month, the Baton Rouge Police Union said it was confident body camera video would exonerate the officers.

"The video has been viewed by multiple attorneys, including our own. We believe it will vindicate the officers who are currently on leave," the union said.

A previous statement from the union continued: "The union urges patience to everyone waiting for the video to be released. Regrettably, the only rights that have been violated at this point is the officers due process. The union stands firmly behind our officers and trust the video will prove that their actions were just."

Moore alleged police confronted him with guns drawn as he and a friend were leaving his apartment in November. He added that police also searched him for a gun which he didn't have.

An attorney representing Moore has said he believes video will back up the student-athlete's account.

The disciplinary hearing that Baton Rouge Police said the officers are facing has not been scheduled yet. Body camera footage would be released after the hearing, police said.