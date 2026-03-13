Ponchatoula High School experiences power outage; students being sent home early

PONCHATOULA — Ponchatoula High School experienced a power outage on Friday morning.

The school initially said that Entergy identified the issue, but later said that Entergy was not able to restore power to the school on Friday morning.

"We are coordinating buses to pick up students and transfer them home, or parents may drive through the carpool line to pick up students. We appreciate your patience as we work to get students home safely," officials said.