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St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office searching for missing 33-year-old Folsom man

1 hour 23 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 March 13, 2026 9:01 AM March 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FOLSOM — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 33-year-old man.

According to deputies, Evan Lindley was last seen on Wednesday night at his home on Hilltop Lane in Folsom wearing an off-white sweater with red lettering and shorts.

Deputies said that Evan may be experiencing a mental health crisis. 

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Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-898-2338. 

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