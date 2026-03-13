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St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office searching for missing 33-year-old Folsom man
FOLSOM — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 33-year-old man.
According to deputies, Evan Lindley was last seen on Wednesday night at his home on Hilltop Lane in Folsom wearing an off-white sweater with red lettering and shorts.
Deputies said that Evan may be experiencing a mental health crisis.
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Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-898-2338.
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