45-year-old Denham Springs man dies in crash along I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN — A 45-year-old Denham Springs man died in a crash along I-10 eastbound in West Baton Rouge Parish.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Eric Sparks died after the Thursday night single-vehicle crash that happened just before 6 p.m.

Troopers said that Sparks was driving a Freightliner truck on the interstate through West Baton Rouge Parish when, for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle drove into the median and traveled across the westbound lanes before crashing into a ditch on the north side of the interstate.

Sparks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is suspected, troopers said.