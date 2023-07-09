Cops: 3 dead, 4 hurt when car hits trick-or-treaters in NYC

NEW YORK -Police say a car plowed into a group of trick-or-treaters in New York City, killing three people, including a 10-year-old girl. Four others, including a 3-year-old, were injured.



A spokesman for the New York Police Department says the group had been trick-or-treating just before 5 p.m. Saturday in the Morris Park neighborhood of the Bronx when a car went onto the sidewalk and struck them.



Police say a 65-year-old man suffered severe head trauma and died at the scene.



Investigators say a 24-year-old man and the 10-year-old girl were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.



Authorities say a 3-year-old girl was critically injured. A 21-year-old woman, a 9-year-old girl and the 52-year-old driver also were hospitalized.



Police say an investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.