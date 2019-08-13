Cop uses taser to corral unruly brawl caught on video at Baker High

BAKER – A school resource officer had to use a stun gun to to diffuse an out-of-control brawl at Baker High School Monday.

Four teenagers were arrested for their part in the large fight. They were booked into juvenile jail on charges ranging from disturbing the peace, interference with the operation of a school to simple battery.

The video showed the nearly 40-second altercation.

At first, an administrator and the officer attempt to stop two students from exchanging punches. As the officer pulls the students apart, a third student jumps in and starts attacking the others. At one point, a student is seen hitting the officer’s back as the mob is pushed and shoved around the gym.

Things are chaotic for a few seconds until the officer breaks free, removes his stun gun and shoots the corded electronic spikes.

“You got me,” a person yelled as they were tased.

Students yelled expletives and one was heard screaming when the stun gun was activated and fired.

The electronic prongs of the stun gun hit and shocked both a student and teacher. The two hit by the prongs are okay, authorities said.

Of the four kids charged, authorities said two were attending Baker High from outside the attendance zone and will be dropped from the school system. The other two were suspended.

Authorities believe the fight was part of a dispute that carried over from last school year.

Students returned for the new school year less than a week ago.

