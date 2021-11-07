53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cooler temperatures rolling in, now's the time to prepare your home

1 hour 28 minutes 51 seconds ago Sunday, November 07 2021 Nov 7, 2021 November 07, 2021 6:32 PM November 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Taylor Rubach

BATON ROUGE - As cold weather creeps in, experts advise homeowners to get their houses ready for the winter.

"We've seen a lot of pipes with bird nests in them or different debris in them that can cause fires, that can cause backups, as far as carbon monoxide backups. We see a lot of heat exchanges that have holes in them, as well as different carbon monoxide dangers that can happen."

Sam Abrams with Southern Air says preparing ahead of the colder weather is crucial for your home. That includes changing out filters and starting up your heater ahead of time.

"One of the most common calls we get is 'a smell coming from my furnace' and not to make small of that or belittle that there's usually a smell that comes out the first time you fire up your furnace," said Abrams. "What you don't want to ignore is any smoking or abnormal smell that comes out. It's better safe than sorry."

To ensure your safety, have any heating equipment inspected. Most of the time, negligence is the worst thing you can do to your system.

"That's the leading cause of breakdowns. Dirt. Just not taking care of it," said Russell Keowen, service manager for Southern Air.

"We really emphasize heater maintenance, AC maintenance because if you don't do that, what you're doing is is you're shortening the life of your equipment. You're causing an opportunity for problems to occur, such as fires, such as carbon monoxide poisoning. You're making everything less efficient, just like a vehicle. "

Trending News

Homeowners should also check carbon monoxide detectors and clear out any chimneys of debris.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days