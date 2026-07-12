Convicted felon wanted for armed robbery in Donaldsonville arrested

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a convicted felon wanted for an armed robbery of a convenient store on Highway 1 South.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Terrance Richard for armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting an officer and false imprisonment.

Deputies began investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 1 a.m. at Pak-A-Pak convenience store located on Highway 1 South.

Witnesses stated that Richard entered the store, held an employee at gunpoint and demanded money from the cash register. Richard grabbed a handful of cash from the register and left the store with $900.

Deputies received an anonymous tip on Richard's whereabouts on Thursday and saw him walking on Palm Street in Donaldsonville. Deputies attempted to stop him, however he fled on foot and led them to a shed in the backyard of a home on Maginnis Street. Richard was arrested at the location and deputies found discovered that he had a gun.

Richard is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history including, felony theft, burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and no bond has been set at the time of this post.