Convicted ex-Uber driver pleads not guilty in 4 sex assaults

BOSTON - A former Uber driver in prison for raping a woman in 2014 has pleaded not guilty to charges related to attacks on four women between 2006 and 2010.



Alejandro Done was arraigned Friday on two counts each of rape, aggravated rape, kidnapping, assault with intent to rape and one count of armed robbery in connection with the alleged assaults in Boston.



The cases remained unsolved until earlier this year, when police said DNA evidence in the assaults matched Done's.



He was ordered to provide a DNA sample after his arrest last year in another assault when he was working for the ride-hailing service.



In that case, Done was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison for raping a woman who arranged a ride from Boston to her home in Cambridge.