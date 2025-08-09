Convicted arsonist back in prison for violating restraining order refuses to leave jail cell for hearing

BATON ROUGE - A man in prison for violating a protection order after he pleaded guilty to setting another ex-girlfriend’s house on fire may face contempt charges after refusing to come to court on a probation revocation hearing Friday.

Texas lawyer Christian King, 31, initially pleaded guilty to aggravated arson in a case marred by a judge who set his sentence lower than the legal minimum. In December 2024, he faced his probation being revoked after he allegedly went to an ex-girlfriend's house in New Orleans while wearing a ski mask.

For his probation revocation hearing Friday, officials told WBRZ King's hearing date was reassigned after he "refused to leave his jail cell to come to court." WBRZ was also told he "likely will get hit with a contempt charge."