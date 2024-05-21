76°
Latest Weather Blog
Investigative Unit: Man who pleaded guilty to setting ex's home on fire gets trial due to judge's error
BATON ROUGE — Christian King, a Texas lawyer seen on surveillance video setting fire to his ex's house in 2023, accepted responsibility for his crime Monday.
Trending News
He pleaded guilty to aggravated arson and was given a 20-year sentence with 17 of those years suspended by Judge Eboni Johnson Rose.
She gave him credit for time served, reducing his remaining time in jail to just a few months.
But all of that was undone shortly after, when the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's office claimed that sentence was shorter than that required under the law. Judge Rose vacated the plea and sentence, and now King is scheduled for trial on Aug. 5.
This is at least the third trial in which Judge Rose has had to revisit her initial ruling.
The first when she found a former BRPD officer guilty of a crime that doesn't exist, then declared him innocent.
She gave him credit for time served, reducing his remaining time in jail to just a few months.
But all of that was undone shortly after, when the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's office claimed that sentence was shorter than that required under the law. Judge Rose vacated the plea and sentence, and now King is scheduled for trial on Aug. 5.
This is at least the third trial in which Judge Rose has had to revisit her initial ruling.
The first when she found a former BRPD officer guilty of a crime that doesn't exist, then declared him innocent.
And then when she reversed a jury's verdict in the case of a former teacher accused of aggravated assault.
King's lawyer did not return a request for comment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
House OKs restrictions on pills that can be used for abortions, sends...
-
EBR School employees could see $1,300 pay increase if new budget proposal...
-
Tangipahoa parents turn out for school board meeting after court-ordered principal change
-
Man who kidnapped, raped LSU student at gunpoint in 2017 sentenced to...
-
Former Ascension Parish correctional officer arrested for molesting juvenile