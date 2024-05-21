76°
Investigative Unit: Man who pleaded guilty to setting ex's home on fire gets trial due to judge's error

Tuesday, May 21 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh

BATON ROUGE — Christian King, a Texas lawyer seen on surveillance video setting fire to his ex's house in 2023, accepted responsibility for his crime Monday.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated arson and was given a 20-year sentence with 17 of those years suspended by Judge Eboni Johnson Rose.

She gave him credit for time served, reducing his remaining time in jail to just a few months.

But all of that was undone shortly after, when the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's office claimed that sentence was shorter than that required under the law. Judge Rose vacated the plea and sentence, and now King is scheduled for trial on Aug. 5.

This is at least the third trial in which Judge Rose has had to revisit her initial ruling.

The first when she found a former BRPD officer guilty of a crime that doesn't exist, then declared him innocent. 

And then when she reversed a jury's verdict in the case of a former teacher accused of aggravated assault

King's lawyer did not return a request for comment.

