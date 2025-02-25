73°
Control of La La Regira Baseball Complex transferred to Donaldsonville from Ascension Parish
DONALDSONVILLE — The La La Regira Baseball Complex is being sold and transferred from the control of Ascension Parish to the city of Donaldsonville.
Mayor Leroy Sullivan said Tuesday that it is a result of a great partnership with parish leadership.
“So working together, it shows we are a team and to have a team in baseball. In order to be a champion, you have to work together right, so we're looking to be champions for the City of Donaldsonvlle, not just today, but for years to come,” Sullivan said.
More than $2.5 million have gone to lighting and bleacher improvements at the field.
