Control of La La Regira Baseball Complex transferred to Donaldsonville from Ascension Parish

DONALDSONVILLE — The La La Regira Baseball Complex is being sold and transferred from the control of Ascension Parish to the city of Donaldsonville.

Mayor Leroy Sullivan said Tuesday that it is a result of a great partnership with parish leadership.

“So working together, it shows we are a team and to have a team in baseball. In order to be a champion, you have to work together right, so we're looking to be champions for the City of Donaldsonvlle, not just today, but for years to come,” Sullivan said.

More than $2.5 million have gone to lighting and bleacher improvements at the field.