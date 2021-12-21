51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Contractor wanted for various fraud complaints, EBR sheriff's deputies say

31 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, December 21 2021 Dec 21, 2021 December 21, 2021 1:55 PM December 21, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who is facing contractor fraud charges.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies identified the construction worker as Tayler Braud, 32.  Deputies said Braud took $5,500 from someone to do work on a home but the work was either not completed or completed incorrectly.  

The homeowner had to pay a second contractor more than $4,000 to finish the work.

The financial loss to the victim is just under $10,000, sheriff's deputies said. 

Braud was hired in March and by September had not finished the job.  The homeowner filed a complaint with the sheriff's office who announced an arrest warrant Tuesday (Dec. 21).

Deputies said Braud has been arrested previously by the sheriff's office for "similar contractor fraud-related incidents."  There are other investigations, too, for additional contractor fraud-related complaints.

Trending News

Braud faces a list of contractor-related fraud charges including misapplication of payments; residential contractor fraud; and engaging in business of contracting without authority.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days