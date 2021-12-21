Contractor wanted for various fraud complaints, EBR sheriff's deputies say

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who is facing contractor fraud charges.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies identified the construction worker as Tayler Braud, 32. Deputies said Braud took $5,500 from someone to do work on a home but the work was either not completed or completed incorrectly.

The homeowner had to pay a second contractor more than $4,000 to finish the work.

The financial loss to the victim is just under $10,000, sheriff's deputies said.

Braud was hired in March and by September had not finished the job. The homeowner filed a complaint with the sheriff's office who announced an arrest warrant Tuesday (Dec. 21).

Deputies said Braud has been arrested previously by the sheriff's office for "similar contractor fraud-related incidents." There are other investigations, too, for additional contractor fraud-related complaints.

Braud faces a list of contractor-related fraud charges including misapplication of payments; residential contractor fraud; and engaging in business of contracting without authority.