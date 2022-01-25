Contractor at center of '2 On Your Side' investigation arrested for writing bad checks once again

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge contractor and the subject of several WBRZ reports is behind bars once again. This time, 59-year-old Edmund LeBlanc is accused of issuing worthless checks.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, LeBlanc borrowed $50,000 in May of 2017 with an agreement to have that money paid back by August of 2017 via a promissory note, which he failed to do.

As a result, per the note, 15 percent interest was added, which equaled $7,500.

In May of 2018, LeBlanc issued a check for half of the amount he owed in interest, $3,700. The check was drawn from a business account LeBlanc owned, though the check was denied and returned unpaid due to insufficient funds.

LeBlanc issued another check at the end of 2018 for the full amount owed in interest, $7,500, but once again, the check was denied and returned unpaid due to insufficient funds.

According to the arrest report, LeBlanc paid the $7,500 in February of 2019 with a cashier's check. At the end of the month, he agreed to sign another promissory note that would require him to pay another $7,500 by May 6 of 2019, but he failed to do so.

LeBlanc issued the $7,500 check in August of 2019, but for the third time, the check was denied and returned unpaid due to insufficient funds.

EBRSO says when LeBlanc was notified of the failed check, he paid $2,500 in the form of a cashier's check in December of 2019, failing to pay the full $7,500 owed.

In October of 2021, LeBlanc claimed to have proof that he paid the money back in full, but could not provide any evidence.

LeBlanc was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for issuing worthless checks with a bond set at

$2,500.

LeBlanc has a long history of writing hot checks and contractor fraud. His criminal history dates back to the '90s but started facing contractor fraud charges in 2007.

In 2016, he was accused of contractor fraud and stealing $20,000 from a couple. Just last year, 2 On Your Side uncovered the $62,000 job promised from LeBlanc that was never complete.