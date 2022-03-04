Construction on I-10 smoother than the pavement

Supply shortages continue to cause headaches for a variety of industries, including road construction.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation has a long list of projects across the state that they're working on, but supply-chain issues may affect how expensive those projects are, and if they can get done.

"There are no issues right now, but what happens in the future, I can't predict that," DOTD communications director Rodney Mallet said.

In December, DOTD rejected two bids: one to improve I-20 through Bossier City, another in Calcasieu Parish. The estimated cost for construction was higher than anticipated.

"Some of these projects, to move forward at an acceptable cost, they may have to be delayed. We may have to give the contractor extra days, so we do not incur a larger cost for these projects," Mallet said.

So far in Baton Rouge, it's smooth sailing for the biggest project: the widening of the I-10.

"Now we are in the process of moving utilities," Mallet said, "In 2023 you'll see some of the construction begin. 2024 will be the lane shift."

The I-10 College flyover ramp is nearing completion without any delays or extra cost.

"If you get a chance to drive by there, you can see them working on that just about every day. The I-10 widening, we should see shovels in the ground early next year," Mallet said.

The first part of the I-10 widening project should be done by 2027.