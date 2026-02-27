Latest Weather Blog
Construction for MOVEBR Bus Rapid Transit project moves to downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE —Construction on the MOVEBR Bus Rapid Transit project began in downtown Baton Rouge on Friday.
Crews, who previously installed bus landings at intersections along Nicholson Drive, will begin constructing platforms for bus stations starting at St. Ferdinand and France Street.
Crews plan to build eight BRT stations downtown on St. Ferdinand, Fourth Street and Florida Boulevard. The bus stations will include level boarding platforms, ADA access ramps, real-time arrival signage and enhanced shelter, seating and bike racks.
The stations will be part of the new BRapid service provided by CATS. The project aims to connect North Baton Rouge, downtown and LSU through a central bus route, spanning nine and a half miles from Tiger Stadium to Airline Highway.
