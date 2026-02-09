Lane closures begin along Nicholson Drive for construction of MOVEBR Bus Rapid Transit project

BATON ROUGE — Temporary single-lane closures are planned to begin on Monday along Nicholson Drive as construction continues for the MOVEBR Bus Rapid Transit project.

The project aims to connect North Baton Rouge, downtown and LSU through a central bus route, spanning nine and a half miles from Tiger Stadium to Airline Highway.

Lane closures are expected to take place between LSU and I-10 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as bus landing installations occur at intersections along Nicholson Drive, including Galvez Cort, Aster Street, McKinley Street, Van Buren Street and Oklahoma Street.

Nearly 22,000 drivers traveled along Nicholson Drive every day in 2025, according to a traffic count by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.