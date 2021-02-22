Latest Weather Blog
Construction begins on brand new Ochsner Health Center in Gonzales
BATON ROUGE - A sprawling new healthcare facility will be available to Gonzales locals by the summer of 2022.
According to a Monday (Feb. 22) news release from Ochsner Baton Rouge, construction has already begun on the healthcare organization's Ochsner Health Center – Gonzales location.
The new clinic will be at the intersection of La. 30 and South Burnside Avenue (La. 44).
As a facility that offers both primary and specialty care, the two-story, 51,600 square foot building will cost is $24.2 million to construct.
It will feature 18 exam rooms, a laboratory and a full radiology suite with MRI.
According to the news release, it complements Ochsner’s existing facilities in Ascension Parish – Ochsner Health Center – Prairieville, Ochsner Urgent Care – Lagniappe Center on Airline Highway and Ochsner Therapy & Wellness – Gonzales on North Burnside Avenue near Cannon Road.
Grace Hebert Curtis Architects and The Lemoine Company are the design team and general contractor, respectively.
“Our new clinic in Gonzales is a crucial part of Ochsner’s commitment to patients in the Greater Baton Rouge area,” said Eric McMillen, CEO, Ochsner Baton Rouge. “Gonzales is a major population center with a growing need for the primary and specialty care we offer.”
Additional information related to Ochsner can be found at Ochsner.org/info.
