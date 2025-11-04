Congresswoman Letlow volunteers at St. Vincent de Paul to help with food assistance

BATON ROUGE— Congresswoman Julia Letlow stopped by the St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge to help out with food assistance on Tuesday.

Tuesday marks 35 days since the government shutdown began, tying the record for the longest ever. St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge is continuing to provide hot meals to those in need despite growing concerns about SNAP benefits.

St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge President and CEO Sunnie Johnson-Lane said this time of year is crucial to feed the community.

"We've got kind of a bunch of factors colliding at this point with the government shutdown, reduction in SNAP benefits, the colder weather, higher heating bills, and the holidays are coming up," Johnson-Lane said.

It's been more than a month since the government shut down, and the facility is doing all it can to fill the need for food.

"On an average day, we are serving over 300 people in our dining room who need a hot meal, and our network of 10 food pantries throughout the area has seen a really, really high demand," Johnson-Lane said.

While at the facility, Congresswoman Letlow passed out lunch bags to those in need. She emphasized the importance of ending the shutdown so that Women, Infants and Children benefits can be issued.

"WIC payments will go back out," Congresswoman Letlow said. "This is a clear solution, super easy. It just takes five more votes in the Senate to get it done."

Congresswoman Letlow said the true effects of the shutdown haven't trickled down to the state, but in the meantime, it is important for community members to pitch in and help their neighbors.

"I encourage everyone to go out and help others who are in need, and it will really give your life fulfillment and purpose," she said.

St. Vincent de Paul will be accepting food and cash donations on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.