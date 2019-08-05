Congressman Garret Graves discusses mass shootings, duplication of benefits meeting

BATON ROUGE - Congressman Garret Graves discussed national and local topics during an interview on 2une In Monday morning.

He first talked about two mass shootings that left more than 29 people dead over the weekend. Early Sunday morning, Connor Betts opened fire at people in Dayton, Ohio. Officials say at least nine people were killed and 20 were injured.

The day before, a shooter killed 20 people in El Paso, Texas.

Along with the legislation, Graves says communities can also help prevent future gun violence.

"There have been all types of fact checks done in recent years that have demonstrated that it’s not largely the ability of congress to come in and prevent this from happening," Graves said. "This is an issue for mothers, for fathers, for schools, and for churches. We've got to make sure as a community we're coming together to help identify folks who could be shooters and make sure we get them the help they need."

After, the congressman discussed the town hall meeting regarding the duplication of benefits.

Representatives from Restore Louisiana will be there to answer questions about the funding. They will also address requirements apart of the program including Area Median Income and Restore's action plan amendment that addresses hardship waivers.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Jones Creek Library.