Congressman Garret Graves details plans after his term ends

BATON ROUGE — The title of U.S. Transportation Secretary ultimately did not go to Congressman Garret Graves. With only a couple of months left in office, Graves outlines his plans for the future.

The Trump administration revealed Monday that a former Wisconsin Representative and FOX Business Host, Sean Duffy, has been nominated for the spot on the President-Elect's team.

"I think it really was compatible with my skillset having implemented about a 20 billion dollar infrastructure program, cutting through all the regulatory red tape, understanding the policies up here in Washington and knowing where the bodies are buried in the Department of Transportation," Graves said.

The rejection isn't stopping Graves from making the most of his last days in office. He decided to not run for re-election after his district was redrawn dramatically by the Louisiana Legislature. Still, while in Washington he's making things happen.

"Last week we passed H.R. 82, the Social Security Fairness Act, helping to address this inequity for public servants all across Louisiana and across the nation," Graves said.

Graves said potential opportunities are still flowing in from President-Elect Donald Trump's transition team, and he won't rule anything out, but the position he really wanted has been filled. If he doesn't get a job in D.C., Graves said he plans to take his knowledge from 10 years in office and continue to be a voice in our community.

"So that means continue to be involved in making sure that our communities don't flood, continue to be involved in restoring the coast of Louisiana," Graves said.

Congressman Graves' last day in office is January 2.