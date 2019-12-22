Conditions Slowly Improve Through Week

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Another cloudy, wet, and chilly evening in store, but conditions will improve as we proceed through the workweek. Clouds will keep temperatures relatively mild, as lows drop to near 47° with 10 to 15 mph winds out of the northwest. There will be a slight chance of morning drizzle on Monday, with the better chances east and north of Baton Rouge. Clouds will clear through the afternoon and evening, but staying partly cloudy through the day. Temperatures will be breaking into the 50s around 10 AM, with highs around 62°. Winds will stay elevated out of the northwest around 10 mph.

Up Next: Conditions improve through the workweek, as temperatures also stay above average. Our next batch of showers moves in over the weekend to early next week.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure slides in behind the low pressure, as it continues just east of the Appalachian Mountains through the early part of the week. This will allow for clearing skies through Monday afternoon, with drier conditions through the beginning part of the holiday week. Incoming winds will be out of the north and east, which will also allow for cool and stable air to flow into the region. The high pressure is from the west though, which will keep a slight warm up in the forecast. Highs will break into the 70s for Christmas, and stay in the low-to-mid 70s into the weekend. The next blast of showers occurs over the weekend or early next week. Models are still in disagreement about timing and severity. The GFS keeps the front weak and pushes it through on Saturday, whereas the EURO keeps it relatively strong and slower – pressing through on Monday. Stay Tuned.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

