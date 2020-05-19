88°
Company donating more than a half-million eggs to food banks across Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana-based food company is donating more than half-a-million eggs to food banks in several major cities across the state.
Egg producer Cal-Maine Foods, located in Pine Grove, announced Tuesday that it is shipping two truckloads' worth of eggs to food banks in Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport. Each load holds about 280,000 eggs.
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and Cal-Maine will distribute the eggs by the end of the month.
Cal-Maine has about 40 egg-producing plants across the country.
