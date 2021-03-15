Community mourns passing of former Plaquemine Police Assistant Chief

Harold Michael "Mike" Little

PLAQUEMINE - A beloved veteran of the United States Marine Corps and long-time official with the City of Plaquemine passed away over the weekend.

According to Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne, former Assistant Chief and Current Administrator Harold M. "Mike " Little died Saturday (March 13) morning, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Little served in Vietnam before dedicating 46 years of his life to the citizens of the City of Plaquemine as a member of the Plaquemine Police Department.

Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home on Monday (March 15) morning from 8 a.m. until 9:40 a.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 10 a.m. and burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park.

Little is survived by his wife of 47 years, Noreen Adams Little; Daughter: Mary L. Duncan and husband Frankie; 3 grandchildren: Taylor Duncan and boyfriend Luke Devillier, Allie & Devin Duncan; 2 Brothers: Jackie Little and wife Freda & Edmond Little and wife Jessica; numerous nieces and nephews.