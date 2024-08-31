80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Community holds fundraiser to support Ernest Family

5 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, February 03 2019 Feb 3, 2019 February 03, 2019 10:01 PM February 03, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER- The Ernest family is still suffering from the tragic deaths of three family members, Summer, Tanner, and Billy, but Saturday they saw some hope.

A super bowl party fundraiser was held at the Ruffin’s 4 Daiquiri Lounge in Walker, for the Ernest family with a live DJ and games. They sold hot food and donated all the proceeds to the family.

The event organizer Treva Tucker said her goal is to reach as many people in the community as possible to help raise more donations, as well as raise awareness to these tragic events. She wants to bring the community together to help those who are hurting.

"We just wanted to step up and help out the community, this is a local family from around here, we just wanted to bring people out and show some love,’ said Tucker.

Trending News

All proceeds will go to the Ernest families funeral expenses.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days