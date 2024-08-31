Latest Weather Blog
Community holds fundraiser to support Ernest Family
WALKER- The Ernest family is still suffering from the tragic deaths of three family members, Summer, Tanner, and Billy, but Saturday they saw some hope.
A super bowl party fundraiser was held at the Ruffin’s 4 Daiquiri Lounge in Walker, for the Ernest family with a live DJ and games. They sold hot food and donated all the proceeds to the family.
The event organizer Treva Tucker said her goal is to reach as many people in the community as possible to help raise more donations, as well as raise awareness to these tragic events. She wants to bring the community together to help those who are hurting.
"We just wanted to step up and help out the community, this is a local family from around here, we just wanted to bring people out and show some love,’ said Tucker.
All proceeds will go to the Ernest families funeral expenses.
