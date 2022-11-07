Community helps fund new playground in Pointe Coupee

ROUGON - A new playground funded by community donations debuted in Pointe Coupee Parish on Monday.

The Pointe Coupee Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony around noon at the Rougon Elementary playground.

Most of the fundraising was fueled by the Sugar Rush 5K last year.

Roughly $50,000 in donations poured in from from sources like Alma Plantation, the Manship family, the Pangburn Group, Arbor Health, and several others. The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board matched those donations to get the playground built.