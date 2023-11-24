61°
Community fridge accepting Thanksgiving donations
BATON ROUGE - If you're looking for a way to clear out the Thanksgiving leftovers crowding your refrigerator, the Baton Rouge Community Fridge is here to help!
The Baton Rouge Community Fridge allows anyone to donate food at any time. Homemade meals and leftovers are accepted as long as they are sealed in an air-tight container or bag, labeled with ingredients or potential allergens, and dated.
Donations can be dropped off at The Red Shoes at 2303 Government St. and Yes We Cannibal at 1600 Government St.
More information, including donation guidelines, can be found here.
