Committee to host open-house meeting to discuss new Miss. River bridge location

EAST BATON ROUGE - Officials working on the South Mississippi River Bridge Project invite community members to participate in the first of several open houses that will occur this week.

Taking place at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, the open house meeting will occur from 5 - 7 p.m. this evening. It's not far from one potential location of the bridge itself, which sits near the Iberville Parish line in East Baton Rouge.

This is just one of four meetings that will take place through Thursday, and each meeting will discuss a different potential spot for a new bridge. All of its possible locations are south of "The New Bridge" and connect LA-1 to LA-30.

Officials are looking to identify which potential location will most effectively reduce traffic and improve quality of life. During the meeting, they will highlight details regarding each identified location.

Community members are invited to attend the open houses as these public meetings will be the last step before further decisions are made regarding the new bridge.

Monday, April 25, 2022 | 5 - 7pm

East Baton Rouge Parish

Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library

9200 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | 5 - 7pm

Iberville Parish, East Bank

St. Gabriel Community Center

11400 Gordon Simon Leblanc Dr., St. Gabriel

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | 5 - 7pm

West Baton Rouge Parish

Addis Community Center

7250 LA-1, Addis

Thursday, April 28, 2022 | 5 - 7pm

Ascension Parish, West Bank

Donaldsonville High School Gym

100 Tiger Dr., Donaldsonville

The meetings to occur this week could be the push officials are looking for to get additional state funding. Last week, the state budget was voted to go into two different funds: preservation and development of mega projects. However, Governor John Bel Edwards says they need funding specifically for new bridge development:

"We're not doing anything different than what we've seen in other major capacity projects around the state that cost a lot of money. It's more money because it's a bigger project, and it's more money because its also the highest priority project for the state of Louisiana."

Discussions during the open house meetings this week could aid in the senate's decision to grant $500 million dollars of additional funding towards a new Mississippi River bridge.