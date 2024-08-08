Comments made on BR radio got a northwest La. coach removed from his job

BOSSIER CITY – A northwest Louisiana football powerhouse removed its football coach Friday over comments made during a radio interview heard in Baton Rouge dealing with college football coaches at the University of Alabama.

David Feaster coached at Bossier City's Parkway High until Friday morning.

In an interview on a sports talk radio station in Baton Rouge earlier this week, Feaster said Alabama coaches are unethical when it comes to recruiting and were not welcome at his Shreveport-area campus. The conversation was tied to the recruiting of Brandon Harris who eventually signed with LSU. Harris recently announced he was leaving LSU.

Parkway's principal said the comments were out of line.

"Coach Feaster and I do not share the same philosophy or vision for Parkway High School athletics," Bates said in a statement.

Feaster, who also teaches math, is still working at Parkway, the school said.

