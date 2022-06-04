78°
Comeback Tigers do it again, walking off Southern Miss in bottom of the 10th

45 minutes 29 seconds ago Saturday, June 04 2022 Jun 4, 2022 June 04, 2022 9:53 PM June 04, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

HATTIESBURG - Friday night in the 8th inning the Tigers scored 11 to beat Kennesaw State.

Saturday, LSU was down 6-2 against Southern Miss but a solo home run by Dylan, and a two run shot by Cade Doughty made it a 6-5 game.

With a runner on second, Jordan Thompson hit the ball up the middle to tie the game. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th, LSU's Josh Pearson hit a walk-off and secured the win for the Tigers.

LSU is moving into the drivers seat and will play the winner of Southern Miss and Kennesaw State 6 p.m. Sunday.

