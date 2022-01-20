College student mugged at apartment complex near LSU; robbers likely tied to Ascension carjacking

BATON ROUGE - A woman was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning in the parking lot of a student housing complex near LSU.

The victim was attacked at the Legacy Apartments on Burbank Drive around 9 a.m., according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. The agency said she was walking to her car when three individuals took her keys at gunpoint and then stole her vehicle.

The victim was not harmed during the encounter. Sources told WBRZ she was an LSU student and was on her way to class when the robbery happened.

The sheriff's office suspects the same individuals stole a vehicle in Ascension Parish and dumped that car outside the apartment complex near LSU before the robbery Thursday morning.

This is a developing story.