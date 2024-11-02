80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

College GameDay headed to Baton Rouge for matchup against Alabama

2 hours 22 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, November 02 2024 Nov 2, 2024 November 02, 2024 10:17 AM November 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — When the Tigers return to Death Valley after a loss to Texas A&M, ESPN's College GameDay will be there.

A week after the Tigers lost to the Aggies in College Station, GameDay announced that the popular broadcast will be live on campus for one of the season's biggest rivalries.

Trending News

LSU and Alabama will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days