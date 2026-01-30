Cold weather isn't cooling down Mardi Gras in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS — Despite freezing temperatures in the forecast, the Krewe of Denham Springs says its Mardi Gras parade is still rolling this weekend.

Forecasters expect highs to remain in the 30s on Saturday, a sharp contrast from last year, when temperatures climbed into the 60s. Still, organizers say cold weather won’t stop the celebration.

As crews put the finishing touches on parade floats, Krewe of Denham Springs officials say spirits remain high.

“Everyone’s still in. We’re still coming, and it’s going to be a good day,” Stephanie Malcolm, a member of the Krewe, said.

Organizers say they’re moving forward as planned and point to other cold-weather parades as proof that Carnival can continue despite the chill.

“If they could do New York City for the Macy’s Parade, why can’t we do it right here in Livingston Parish?” Malcolm said.

While rain isn’t expected, officials are urging parade-goers to prepare for the cold by bundling up with heavy coats, hats, gloves, and hand warmers.

Safety remains a top priority for organizers. The Krewe says it is increasing the number of medical response teams along the parade route and keeping a close eye on anyone who may be struggling in the cold.

“We’re going to make sure everybody’s safe,” Malcolm said. “We’ll watch for people showing any signs of struggling in the cold, and we’ll make sure they’re okay.”

Local emergency medical services are also preparing for the frigid conditions, warning that cold exposure can become dangerous quickly.

“You still have to protect yourself,” said Brad Harris with EMS. “You still have to be covered, bundled, layered.”

Harris says early signs of hypothermia can include numbness in the ears, fingers, and toes, especially with wind exposure.

“You can get wind burn, the tips of your ears, your fingertips, that’s where you start to notice the first symptoms of hypothermia,” he said.

EMS officials also caution that alcohol can create a false sense of warmth in cold conditions.

“When you drink alcohol in these types of environments, it’s going to make you feel warmer than your body really is,” Harris said.

The Krewe of Denham Springs parade steps off Saturday at 3 p.m., starting at Denham Springs High School and rolling through the city.

A full list of parades happening across the area this weekend can be found here.