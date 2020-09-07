Latest Weather Blog
Coast Guard searching for missing man in Boudreaux Canal
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has been searching for a missing man in Boudreaux Canal since Sunday evening.
Officials say they're searching for 49-year-old Jimmy Garcia, who is described as a Hispanic man clad in boxers and without a life jacket.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report around 2 p.m. from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office that a man had entered the Boudreaux Canal and failed to resurface.
Multiple crews have been deployed in the search and rescue of Garcia, including Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew, Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Special Purpose Craft - Shallow Water boat crew, as well as Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Dulac 26-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat boat crew, and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.
This is a developing situation, check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor Broome & Police Chief Paul discuss the tragic murder of 3-year-old...
-
3-year-old Ibrie Combs' death remains under investigation
-
Witness from scene where 3-year-old girl was killed speaks out
-
Deadly shooting on Choctaw Dr. leaves one person dead and two injured
-
Troopers investigating deputy-involved shooting in Plaquemine; suspect in custody
Sports Video
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen